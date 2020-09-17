Eric Dier says Tottenham's packed schedule gives little thought to player safety.

Spurs, who opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 loss to Everton on Sunday, could play nine domestic and European matches in the space of three weeks.

transfers Spurs set for Bale move - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 20:32

"I think there's fantastic depth throughout the squad and the manager has emphasised that if we want to be successful and win games, it's all about the squad and that squad performing," Dier said ahead of Tottenham's Europa League qualifier against Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Thursday evening.

"But if you look at the schedule, it isn't showing any care for players' physical welfare. It's common sense really, trying to ask someone to play Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday.

"It doesn't seem like there is any care for players' welfare in that situation."

Man Utd battle Prem rivals for PSG star - Euro Papers

Premier League Calvert-Lewin header hands Everton win at Tottenham 13/09/2020 AT 17:23