Harry Winks scored from 56 yards out and Carlos Vinicius bagged a brace as Tottenham Hotspur claimed a comfortable 4-0 Europa League win over Ludogorets.

Jose Mourinho made no fewer than 10 changes to his side, with Tanguy Ndombele the only player to keep his place in the Spurs lineup from the 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

It took the hosts just 17 minutes to open the scoring when Dele Alli’s pass through for Gareth Bale bounced into the path of Vinicius, with the Brazilian forward showing good composure to slide a low finish into the net.

Vinicius had a second goal in a Tottenham Hotspur shirt soon after, with Dele reacting quickest to a rebound from an Ndombele shot, selflessly squaring for the former Benfica forward to convert from close range.

Spurs took their foot off the pedal as the match became something of a training exercise, but still managed to add some gloss for the scoreline. Winks scored a third, lobbing the goalkeeper from 56 yards out, although it’s possible the midfielder was looking for the run of Bale rather than the back of the net.

Lucas Moura netted a fourth after 73 minutes, powering home a finish after being set up by countryman Vinicius inside the box. This result puts Tottenham on the brink of a last 32 place ahead of next week’s trip to Austria to face LASK.

