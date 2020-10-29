Leicester City captain praised new boy Wesley Fofana for his performance against AEK Athens.

The 19-year-old central defender arrived for 40 million euros from St Etienne, with Brendan Rodgers beating West Ham and others to his signature.

Little was known about the youngster, and he has only played 34 senior games so far in his career.

However he has attracted plenty of praise for his performances so far, and grabbed two assists in a 2-1 win over AEK in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Speaking after the game, Morgan told BT Sport: "He's got great potential. It's a joy to see someone of such a young age performing as such a high level."

On the game itself, the 36-year-old defender was pleased with the resilience of the team.

"I don't know what was said in the dressing room at half-time but AEK came out a different team and made us work for the three points.

"It was difficult for us in the second half but credit to our boys, we withstood their challenge and saw out the game."

