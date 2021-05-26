The talented centre-back is looking to deliver his boyhood club their first major European trophy having joined Villarreal's youth system aged six.

Torres has become a regular among Unai Emery’s starting XI and the 24-year-old's prominent rise in La Liga has not gone unnoticed across Europe.

However, with Torres under contract until the summer of 2024, prising him away will not be easy.

The Spaniard was asked about links with United in the build-up to the Europa League final and said: "One day before the most important game of my life, I won't think about anything else than what's going to happen.

"All my work and my team-mates' work has been good, and this shows it. I've got my contract with Villarreal, which is my town, so I'm very quiet about it, very calm."

Pau Torres is currently under contract until 2024

He was previously asked about United’s interest on the Pure Football podcast and again downplayed interest, suggesting no decision on his future will be made until after the Euros this summer.

"For now I only think as a player dressed in yellow, I see my life linked to this club. For now I have a contract here [until June 2024] and I do not see beyond this final or what may come this summer.

"God willing I can be in the Euros. I only want the first title for my club, for my people, and then to represent Spain in a tournament as big as this."

Torres has been highly complimentary of United’s attacking threat too.

He added: "When I hear the names of important strikers, what I want to do is to face them.

"The same thing happened to me in my first games against Real Madrid, Barcelona… I knew that I would face very good players and the only thing I have in mind is that I will face very important players and that way know where my level is.

"Manchester United have world-class players in all positions. It will be a test to measure just where Villarreal is at this moment, to see if it is prepared to achieve great things.

"I am one of those who thinks that the final is here, that we have to prepare for it very well because we are playing against the number 1 candidate to win the title, and that we also have time to prepare well for the final."

