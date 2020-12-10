Real Sociedad's Willian Jose snatched a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw at Napoli as they squeezed into the Europa League last 32

The Spanish side appeared to heading out as they trailed to Piotr Zielinski's 35th-minute effort for Group F leaders Napoli but their late leveller earned them runners-up spot.

AZ Alkmaar would have finished above Sociedad with a win away to bottom club Rijeka but lost 2-1 as Ivan Tomecak scored for the hosts in added time to earn their only win.

Swiss club Young Boys sealed their place in the knockout round as they beat visiting Romanians Cluj 2-1 in a dramatic Group A clash at the Wankdorf Stadium.

It was a white-knuckle ride though as Cluj, who needed a win to leapfrog Young Boys, went ahead in the 84th minute through Gabriel Debeljuh.

But the hosts scored twice in stoppage time through Jean-Pierre Nsame and Gianluca Gaudino to sneak the win which meant they finished runners-up behind AS Roma, whose 3-1 defeat at CSKA Sofia was of no consequence.

Norwegian side Molde also booked their last-32 slot as they drew 2-2 at Rapid Vienna who could have overtaken them.

Captain Wolff Eikrem scored twice for Molde who finished second in Group B behind Arsenal who won 4-2 at Dundalk to finish with a maximum 18 points.

Cengiz Under and Harvey Barnes were on target for Leicester City in their 2-0 win over AEK Athens. The victory ensured the Foxes took top spot in Group G ahead of SC Braga.

Vinicius and Giovani Lo Celso scored in the second half to secure a 2-0 win for Tottenham over Royal Antwerp in what was a battle for top spot, with both sides advancing.

The draw for the last 32 takes place on Monday and the following sides advanced to the knockout stages from the Europa League.

GROUP WINNERS (SEEDED) RUNNERS-UP (UNSEEDED) Roma Young Boys Arsenal Molde Bayer Leverkusen Slavia Prague Rangers Benfica PSV Eindhoven Granada Napoli Real Sociedad Leicester City Braga Milan Lille Villarreal Maccabi Tel Aviv Tottenham Hotspur Antwerp Dinamo Zagreb Wolfsberger AC 1899 Hoffenheim Crvena Zvezda

They will be joined in the draw by the eight group stage third-placed teams from the Champions League.

SEEDED UNSEEDED Manchester United Krasnodar Club Brugge Red Bull Salzburg Shakhtar Donetsk Dynamo Kyiv Ajax Olympiacos



