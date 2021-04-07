How racism has affected Willian

"It's really, really affected me when they say about my family," he told Arsenal's official website.

"As I've said before, if they want to criticise me, that's no problem, I will always accept that. But when they come to attack you and your family with bad words that I cannot say here, that hurts. That's really affected me and it's a big problem.

"I feel that straight away I want to delete my social media accounts. I have seen some people [do that] because of the racism and the abuse and straight away I want to do that, but when you think and take a few minutes and relax a little bit more… but the first action is to delete straight away!"

Willian says he is sometimes too scared to look at his phone post-match.

"Sometimes yes, to be honest, because we are human," he said.

"I want to understand who these people are and who they think they are to come to speak like that with us. We are professional and we do the best to help the team on the pitch. We want to win and we always want to win. We never want to lose, but we have our bad days and sometimes we're not feeling good and having problems like everyone has.

"We have personal problems and families have a lot of problems as well, so sometimes you're not in a good day, you have a bad game and they come and they say these kind of words that hurt you.

"That's why we want to stop it. Enough is enough."

'Action needed'

"It has been difficult to talk about that," he said.

"We as players cannot do a lot, we do what we can do, we can report it, we share it with you guys and we can speak about it, but we want action. We don’t see any action from the authorities on that case, and they have to try to stop it. When people say horrible words about you or your family, it is not good.

"They can criticise us, in relation to what we do on the pitch, I have no problem with that, no problem at all if they want to criticise me and what I do on the pitch. If I have to play better, if I have to train more, yes I will accept it.

"But when they come to attack you with horrible words, your family, that is not good - so we have to stop it, to try to find a way to stop it.

"I say that because we need it to change. To change it, we need action. As a player, we do what we can do as I’ve said before, until we need the authorities to do the action."

