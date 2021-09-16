Celtic’s Europa League campaign kicked off in disappointing fashion as they let a two-goal lead slip to lose 4-3 at Real Betis.

The Bhoys made a rapid start in Seville and were in control through a goal from Albian Ajeti and Josip Juranovic’s penalty.

Juan Miranda’s quicksilver feet set Betis on the comeback trail as he danced through the Celtic defence to cut the deficit on 32 minutes.

Juanmi’s first of two on the night levelled the contest on 35 minutes. His second followed hot on the heels of Borja Iglesias putting Betis ahead - with Anthony Ralston‘s late header proving a mere consolation for Celtic.

Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Ferencvaros 2-1 thanks to goals from Exequiel Palacios and Florian Wirtz, with the result meaning Celtic are joint-bottom of Group G.

An own goal from Thomas Strakosha was enough for Galatasaray to beat Lazio 1-0, while the other game in Group E saw Lokomotiv Moscow and Marseille draw 1-1. The Russian side earned a point when Faustino Anjorin's goal on 89 minutes cancelled out a Cengiz Under penalty.

Crvena Zvezda are top of Group F after beating Braga 2-1, while FC Midtjylland and Ludogorets drew 1-1.

