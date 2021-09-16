A 2-0 victory away to Dinamo Zagreb secured a winning start to West Ham’s first-ever Europa League group stage campaign.

It was also their first European fixture since losing in qualifying for the same competition to Astra Giurgiu for a second consecutive year back in the 2016/17 season.

The in-form Michail Antonio predictably opened the scoring in the 21st minute when he latched onto a loose backpass from Kevin Theophile-Catherine before rounding the keeper and finishing into an empty net.

Premier League Nuno named Manager of the Month, Antonio wins POTM 10/09/2021 AT 11:48

Late in the first half though, and early in the second, West Ham had to battle a resurgent Dinamo Zagreb who threatened with chances that fell to Bruno Petkovic and Luka Ivanusec.

However, a marvellous solo goal from Rice less than 5 minutes into the second half did well to take the wind out of Zagreb’s sails.

The typically defensive-minded midfielder gave us a rare glimpse of his attacking traits with a powerful run starting deep in midfield that resulted in a left-footed finish past Dominik Livakovic.

More to follow...

Transfers West Ham secure signings of Vlasic and Kral 31/08/2021 AT 11:27