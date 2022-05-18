Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers on penalties to win the Europa League in dramatic fashion on a tense night in Sevilla.

After a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and extra time, the game went to a shootout where Aaron Ramsey saw his effort saved by Kevin Trapp and Raphael Borre buried the decisive kick.

Ad

In a dull first half Frankfurt began the better, Jesper Lindstrom wasting a decent opportunity when a corner was cut back to him. But gradually Rangers asserted, Joe Aribo bending a fine shot wide with Kevin Trapp beaten.

Premier League Even Klopp is 'overwhelmed' by remarkable Liverpool – The Warm-Up 16 HOURS AGO

The second half was a much better game, and on 57 minutes Joe Aribo gave Rangers the lead after consecutive error from Djibril Sow and Tuta. But similar – though less egregious – behaviour from Scott Wright, Connor Goldson and Calvin Bassey meant that Rafael Borrre equalised on 69.

Both teams flogged themselves in search of a winner, but neither had the class to find one, and effectively shook hands on a draw with five minutes to go.

Hard though they tried, neither side had the class or legs to force the issue in extra time, so penalties it was and Ramsey was the fall guy as Frankfurt celebrated the win, the trophy and entry to next season's Champions League.

TALKING POINT

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has done an amazing job in getting Rangers to the final. But his team didn’t play as well as they can, and looking back at the game, it’s hard not to wonder if he got his tactics right.



By playing 4-3-3, he neutered James Tavernier, the competition’s top scorer, as an attacking force – he spent most of the night marking Philipp Kostic – and to didn’t seem coincidental that when he switched to 3-5-2, in extra time, his team began to dominate.



Similarly, Kemar Roofe made an immediate impact, and though he might not’ve been fit enough for much, he was surely fit enough for more than five minutes. Nevertheless, though Rangers will worry that they’ve missed a rare opportunity, there is the sense that something is building.



Europa League Battle of the back 5s, Tavernier v Kostic: The tactical match-ups that will define final YESTERDAY AT 07:59