EUROPA LEAGUE: RB LEIPZIG BEAT SOCIEDAD, ZENIT IN VAR DRAMA

RB Leipzig qualifed for the round of 16 for the second time in their history with a 3-1 win over Real Sociedad; 5-3 on aggregate.

Ad

Atalanta are through after beating Olympiacos 3-0 in Greece (5-1 on aggregate). Ruslan Malinovskyi scored twice against the hosts and the Ukrainian unveiled an undershirt with the message 'no war in Ukraine'.

Europa League Barcelona hit four past Napoli to book last 16 place in style 5 HOURS AGO

Sevilla progressed despite losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the second leg. The La Liga side go through 3-2 on aggregate.

Porto drew 2-2 with Lazio in Rome on Thursday but progressed to the last-16 of the Europa League on aggregate 4-3 thanks to a 2-1 win in the first leg.

Rangers are through to the last-16 of the Europa League after completing the job they started at Dortmund, are through to the last-16 of the Europa League after completing the job they started at holding the German giants to a 2-2 draw on an unbelievable night at Ibrox to prevail 6-4 on aggregate.

Barcelona beat Napoli 4-2 in their Europa League play-off second leg thanks to goals from Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Pique and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, securing their place in the round of 16 with a 5-3 aggregate win.

Real Betis played out a 0-0 draw against Zenit Saint Petersburg which sees Betis progress to the last 16 with a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Zenit thought they had sent the tie into extra time in the 91st minute when Dmitri Chistyakov nodded into the net, but VAR disallowed the goal due to a foul in the build-up.

Braga won 2-0 on the night against Sheriff Tiraspol to make it 2-2 on aggregate. It went to penalties and the Portuguese side won it 3-2.

CONFERENCE LEAGUE: LEICESTER THROUGH, CELTIC OUT

Leicester cruised into the last-16 of the Europa League with a 3-1 win over Randers (7-2 on aggregate). Harvey Barnes opened the scoring in the second minute with James Maddison scoring a further two for the visitors.

Celtic were knocked out of the Conference League by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, losing 2-0 (3-1 on aggregate). Ola Solbakken and Hugo Vetlesen scored the goals in Norway.

Marseille cruised past Qarabag with a 3-0 win in Azerbaijan (6-1 on aggregate). Pape Gueye, Matteo Guendouzi and Konrad de la Fuente got the goals for the Ligue 1 side.

PSV Eindhoven qualified for the last-16 after seeing off Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 on aggregate. The game finished 1-1 on the night in Israel.

Partizan Belgrade overcame Sparta Prague 2-1 (3-1 on aggregate). Ricardo Gomes scored twice in the first half for the hosts before getting shown a second yellow card in the 66th minute.

Vitesse beat Rapid Vienna 2-0 to progress to the last-16 with a 4-2 win on aggregate. Vitesse ended a six-game winless run in all competitions.

Slavia Prague saw off Fenerbahce 3-2 in a thrilling match in Czech Republic, going through 6-4 on aggregate.

PAOK beat Midtjylland 2-1 on the night, but were forced into a penalty shootout after a 2-2 aggregate draw. PAOK emerged the winners, winning it 5-4.

Europa League Tavernier strikes twice as Rangers beat Dortmund to reach last-16 5 HOURS AGO