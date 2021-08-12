Celtic are safely through to the Europa League play-off round to face AZ Alkmaar with a 7-2 aggregate win over Jablonec, but St Johnstone's attempt to qualify for the group stage ended despite an impressive two-legged performance against Galatasaray, losing 5-3 overall.

Now starting to find their rhythm under new boss Ange Postecoglou, Celtic went into their second leg with Jablonec already leading 4-2 following the first match in the Czech Republic.

The Australian head coach was taking no chances, making just one change to the side which thrashed Dundee 6-0 in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend, with James Forrest replacing Liel Abada in the side.

David Turnbull increased their advantage with 25 minutes gone, collecting a pass from Greg Taylor and stabbing the ball into the net with the outside of his foot.

Turnbull got his second after the break, unleashing a shot from the outside of the box to double the Bhoys' lead, before Forrest repaid his boss' decision, knocking in a rebound after Odsonne Edouard's attempted chip was parried by the goalkeeper to secure a 3-0 win on the night.

Postecoglou's men continue their Europa League campaign next week against Dutch side AZ.

It was an agonising watch for St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson Image credit: Getty Images

A famous night at McDiarmid Park looked to be a possibility for St Johnstone after an hour gone in their second leg with Galatasaray.

With the score level at 1-1 following the opening match in Istanbul, the Turkish league runners-up opened the scoring just short of the half-hour mark through Mbaye Diagne, who finished on the break, but the hosts equalised when goalkeeper Ismael Cipe put the ball into his own net.

A quickfire double mid-way through the second half from Kerem Akturkoglu and former West Ham winger Sofiane Feghouli settled the nerves of the visitors.

Emre Kilinc increased their advantage in stoppage time and although Michael O'Halloran pulled a goal back almost straight away for the Perth side, they fell to a 4-2 defeat, 5-3 on aggregate.

Their European campaign is not over though, as last season's cup double winners will go into the play-offs for the Europa Conference League, where they will go up against LASK of Austria.

Already through to that stage of the third tier competition are Aberdeen, but Hibernian went out.

Two goals from Ryan Hedges secured the Dons a 2-1 win over Icelandic side Breidablik, which saw them progress 5-3 overall - Stephen Glass' men will take on Azerbaijan's Qarabag next.

But Hibs were beaten by HNK Rijeka in a tie which turned when Darren McGregor was sent off in the 67th minute for a second yellow card.

At that point, it was 1-1 and the aggregate score was 2-2, but a minute later Issah Abass had found the back of the net. An own goal from Paul McGinn and a late strike from Denis Busnja killed off the contest, as the Croatian side went through 5-2.

