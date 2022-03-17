Roma are through to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw at home to Vitesse.

Jose Mourinho’s side brought a 1-0 lead into the second leg, but after Maximilian Wittek scored just after the hour mark, it seemed that the game would be heading to extra time.

However, former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored at the death to restore Roma’s advantage and win the tie.

Gent went out to Greek side PAOK in their Europa Conference tie after Jose Angel Crespo and Douglas Augusto scored for the away side, with Gent scoring through Laurent Depoitre, leaving them losing 3-1 on aggregate.

LASK lost 7-5 on aggregate to Slavia Praha after a 4-3 home win. Philipp Wiesinger scored twice, and Andreas Gruber and Alexander Schmidt added two late goals. But while Alham Ousou and Srdan Plavsic both saw red for the visitors, goals from Peter Olayinka, Alexander Bah and Yira Sor made the difference.

Feyenoord enjoyed a crushing 8-3 win over Partizan Belgrade overall, and a 3-1 victory on the night, with Cyriel Dssers, Reiss Nelson and Bryan Linssen scoring their goals, with Ricardo Gomes’ striker not enough for the Serbian team.

Goals from Benjamin Bourigeaud and Flavien Tait, either side of Wesley Fofana’s crucial goal early in the second half, were not enough as they lost 3-2 on aggregate.

French side Marseille were able to strike late in the game to secure a 4-2 aggregate win over Basel in Switzerland. Basel gave themselves hope when Dan Ndoye scored first in the second half, but late replies from Cengiz Under and then Valentin Rongier secured the team’s passage to the quarters as they continued their strong season.

Bodo/Glimt maintained their surprising run in Europe as they defeated AZ Alkmaar 4-3 on aggregate. Winning 2-1 after the first leg, Vangelis Pavilidis grabbed two goals in the first half for AZ, and Amahi Pellegrino’s goal meant the game ended level at full time. Alfons Sampsted then scored 15 minutes into extra time for the winner.

PSV might have carried some fear into their away trip to Copenhagen with the score at 4-4 after the first leg in the Netherlands, but a brace from Eran Zahavi, and one apiece from former Borussia Dortmund striker Mario Gotze and then Noni Madueke gave them an impressive 4-0 win.

Lyon scraped through against Porto as Moussa Dembele’s goal put them ahead at home, before veteran defender Pepe equalised on 27 minutes, with the French side’s 1-0 advantage from the first leg enough to put them ahead.

Eintracht Frankfurt enjoyed a dramatic late, late win over Real Betis.

With the Spanish side trailing 2-1 from the first leg, Borja Iglesias scored in the 90th minute to force an equaliser, but Betis' own Guido Rodriguez put the ball in his own need in added time, in the second half of extra time, giving the German side the win.

After a goalless first leg Barcelona faced a potentially tricky visit to Istanbul to play Galatasaray, made harder by Marcos Teixeira's striker for the home side. However, Xavi Hernandez's side are now a much improved proposition in 2022, and first Pedri and then Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored to send the Catalans through to their best hope of a major title this season.

Atalanta secured a narrow 1-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen with Jeremie Boga scoring in added time to top off their 4-2 win overall.

Crvena Zvezda pulled off a 2-1 win over Rangers as Mirko Ivanic scored early before El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane scored in the 93rd minute. However Ryan Kent’s goal for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men shortly after half-time meant Rangers left Serbia with a 4-2 win.

Portuguese side Braga went ahead at Monaco through Abel Ruiz before Axel Disasi’s late equaliser, but it was not enough to overcome Braga’s 2-0 advantage from the first leg.

Spartak Moscow’s scheduled game against RB Leipzig did not go ahead due to Russian clubs’ exclusion from UEFA tournaments.

