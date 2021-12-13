Barcelona will begin their Europa League adventure against Napoli in the knockout play-off round.

Fellow competition frontrunner Borussia Dortmund, who are currently second in the Bundesliga table, will face Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

Six-time winners Sevilla, whose stadium will be used as a test for the final in May, will play last season's quarter-finalists Dinamo Zagreb.

Atalanta will play Olympiacos. RB Leipzig, who reached the Europa League quarter-finals in 2018, will play Real Sociedad.

The first legs of the play-off ties will be played on February 17, with the return fixtures a week later on February 24.

The Europa League final is on May 18 in Seville.

Europa League play-off draw in full

Sevilla v Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta v Olympiacos

RB Leipzig v Real Sociedad

Barcelona v Napoli

Zenit Saint Petersburg v Real Betis

Borussia Dortmund v Rangers

Sheriff Tiraspol v Braga

Porto v Lazio

For the first time, the teams who finish third in their Europa League groups will see their European seasons extended for the first time. Those eight sides will face one of the eight sides who finished second in the Europa Conference League group stage.

