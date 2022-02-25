West Ham have been handed an ominous draw in the Europa League last 16 against six-time champions Sevilla.
The Liga side have won the tournament four times in the past decade, most recently in 2020.
The Hammers skipped the last 32 stage after topping their group and entered the draw as seeds alongside the eight other group winners.
However, the unseeded teams were arguably stronger with six of the eight having dropped down from the Champions League.
Barcelona, one of the unseeded giants, secured a match-up with Turkish side Galatasaray, while RB Leipzig were drawn against Spartak Moscow.
UEFA have ruled that Russian and Ukrainian teams must play home matches in neutral venues in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, meaning a new venue will have to be found for the Moscow leg.
Rangers’ reward for their stunning 6-4 aggregate success over Borussia Dortmund is a clash with Serbia's Red Star Belgrade.
Elsewhere, Atalanta will meet Bayer Leverkusen and Porto will play Lyon.
The first legs will be played on March 10 with the return legs on March 17.
Europa League last 16 draw
- Rangers v Red Star Belgrade
- SC Braga v AS Monaco
- FC Porto v Lyon
- Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen
- Sevilla v West Ham
- Barcelona v Galatasaray
- RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow
- Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt
