Leicester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Spartak Moscow at the King Power Stadium as they missed the chance to go joint-top of Group C.

The hosts started the game brightest and came close to breaking the deadlock inside the first 20 minutes when Boubakary Soumare’s effort from 25 yards out rattled the crossbar.

Largely in control, the Foxes produced wave after wave of attack during the first period, but the visitor’s soaked up the pressure well as Brendan Rodgers side couldn’t quite get things to click in the final third.

Out of nothing, Spartak Moscow took the lead five minutes into the second half. Caglar Soyuncu was caught up the pitch allowing Mikhail Ignatov space down the right-hand side to attack and managed to dink in a brilliant cross towards Victor Moses who was able to simply guide a free header beyond Schmeichel.

Leicester were on level terms seven minutes later, Ayoze Perez flicking on a corner at the near-post which found Daniel Amartey who rose highest to head home. The Foxes were awarded a penalty with little over 15 minutes remaining, but Jamie Vardy’s effort was denied by Alexander Selikhov.

