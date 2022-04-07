Atalanta and RB Leipzig couldn't be separated in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final as a highly entertaining game at the RB Arena ended in a 1-1 draw.

Atalanta forward Luis Muriel lit up the contest in the 17th minute with a stunning individual effort, cutting in off the left flank and after evading two challenges bent an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

The hosts offered little in a lacklustre first half but Andre Silva could have levelled matters only for the post to come to Atalanta's rescue.

A two-goal lead at the break would have been reflective of Atalanta's superiority and Mario Pasalic went agonisingly close to providing it with an angled shot but again the woodwork was left rattling.

Leipzig improved immensely after the restart - but their equaliser came in hugely dramatic circumstances. Atalanta's goalkeeper Juan Musso was the hero as he saved Silva's spot-kick and then gathered himself to push Willi Orban's header wide of goal. However, Atalanta's defence failed to readjust as the hosts kept the attack alive, Dani Olmo's cross was delivered and Davide Zappacosta turned the ball past his own goalkeeper.

To their credit, Atalanta piled on the pressure in search of a winner with the best opportunity falling to teenage substitute Giorgio Scalvini, who ought to have scored but blazed over from point-blank range, and just moments later Teun Koopmeiners shot against the post.

Leipzig finished on a high and may feel that they had done enough to win it as Dominik Szoboszlai struck the crossbar with a diving header and Merih Demiral scrambled Lukas Klostermann's effort off the line.

Alas, a winner could not be found and the teams have it all to do again next Thursday in Bergamo.

TALKING POINT - Tie remains on a knife edge

And breathe. An absorbing contest between two quality sides ends in a draw and it remains a mystery how more goals weren't scored. With a first-ever appearance in the semi-finals of this competition up for grabs for both clubs, a cagey, more tentative affair perhaps may have been expected. But from the get-go it was obvious a pragmatic approach was not going to be adopted from either manager. In total, 31 attempts were registered, both teams hit the woodwork twice and were guilty of missing huge opportunities.

However, considering they were the hosts, RB Leipzig will perhaps be the most disappointed as Domenico Tedesco's side now need a positive result in Bergamo in a week's time. Atalanta's inconsistent league form may be hampering their hopes of a third successive Champions League appearance, but their form in the Europa League remains strong and they, arguably, are now slight favourites to progress.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

With so many attacking players standing out, it was Atalanta's Dutchman who impressed most. He tortured the home defence with his clever runs, turn of pace and delivery. Deserved the goal that would have capped a fine performance.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leipzig: Gulacsi 6, Klostermann 7, Orban 7, Gvardiol 6, Henrichs 6, Laimer 7, Kampl 6, Angelino 7, Olmo 8, Nkunku 6, Silva 5.. subs: Forsberg 5, Szoboszlai 6, Halstenberg 5, Novoa N/A, Mukiele N/A

Atalanta: Musso 7, De Roon 8, Demiral 8, Palomino 6, Hateboer 6, Koopmeiners 8*, Freuler 7, Zappacosta 6, Pessina 6, Pasalic 6, Muriel 8.. subs: Miranchuk 5, Scalvini 4, Zapata 5, Boga 5, Pezella N/A

KEY MOMENTS

17' - GOAL! RB LEIPZIG 0-1 ATALANTA (LUIS MURIEL): Oh, what a goal! Apparently out of form, Muriel lights up this game with a stunner! Carving in off the left flank, he rides one tackle then another before bending an unstoppable shot into the top corner to give Atalanta the lead!

24' - OFF THE POST! Olmo wins possession in midfield as Leipzig pour forward. Nkunku pulls it back, there's a ricochet inside the box, it falls back into the path of Silva who toe-pokes it at goal and the stadium stands still for a moment as the ball crashes off the bottom of the post.

45' - ATALANTA'S TURN TO HIT THE POST! Koopmeiners' piercing through ball sets Pasalic free on the left flank. He drives towards goal and gets his shot away from the tightest of angles. It crashes off the post!

58' - PENALTY IS SAVED! It's a poor spot-kick from Silva and Musso dives to the left to keep it out, crucially rising to his feet quickly to push Orban's header away from goal as well!

58' - GOAL! RB LEIPZIG 1-1 ATALANTA (DAVIDE ZAPPACOSTA OG): But Leipzig won't be denied! Olmo delivers a delightful cross from the left, Orban applies pressure and Zappacosta turns the ball into the back of his own net!

62' - WHAT A CHANCE FOR ATALANTA! Freuler weaves his way into the penalty area and pulls it back for Boga, who lays it off for Scalvini... but he leans back and blazes over from point-blank range!

65' - AND NOW ATALANTA HIT THE POST! Koopmeiners - what a game he's having - tries to beat Gulacsi at his near post and almost succeeds, only for the post to deny him!

82' - LEIPZIG HIT THE CROSSBAR! So unlucky for the hosts! Szoboszlai peels away from his marker to meet Angelino's deep cross and his diving header crashes off the crossbar! I make that four times the woodwork has been rattled tonight - twice from either side!

90' - CHANCE FOR LEIPZIG! Pinball inside the Atalanta box! The goalkeeper Musso keeps out Forsberg's toe-poked effort and Demiral is on the line to clear Klostermann's shot on the rebound!

KEY STATS

RB Leipzig have scored in each of their last nine matches in European competitions – their longest scoring run in these competitions in club history (excluding qualifiers).

Luis Muriel has scored four goals in European competitions this season (three in the Europa League, one in the Champions League): this is his best tally in a single campaign.

