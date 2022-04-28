A late Angelino wonder strike gave Leipzig a crucial 1-0 win over Rangers in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

Leipzig enjoyed the majority of the possession in the first half, but weren’t clinical enough to open the scoring.

The best chance of the half came to the red-hot Christpher Nkunku. Borna Barisic failed to clear a cross which bounced over the head of the Rangers defender and fell to Dani Olmo, who played it back across goal for Nkunku, but the Frenchman fluffed his lines at the pivotal moment before Calvin Bassey denied him at the second time of asking.

Connor Goldson made a fantastic last-ditch tackle to deny Konrad Laimer as he slipped through the defence and prepared to pull the trigger, but the centre-back got across quickly to produce a perfectly-timed crunching challenge.

Rangers’ best chance of the game came minutes into the second half when Ryan Kent picked up the ball and drove towards the Leipzig defence. He beat his man before unleashing a strike towards the back post, which sliced across goal and only needed a touch from the oncoming Joe Aribo in the middle, but he couldn't latch onto the ball which went behind for a goal kick.

With 20 minutes to play and the scores still level, Nkunku wasted a huge opportunity to put Leipzig ahead. He picked the ball up inside the box, cleverly took it around Allan McGregor and with the goal gaping, fired his effort high and wide.

With five minutes to go, Leipzig had a corner which was headed away but only as far as Angelino just outside the box, who struck the ball on the volley with perfect execution, nestling beyond McGregor in the bottom left corner.

Leipzig held on to take a 1-0 lead to Ibrox next Thursday.

TALKING POINT

