West Ham have drawn Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League and face a potential semi-final tie against Barcelona should they progress.

David Moyes' men progressed after beating Europa League masters Sevilla in the Round-of-16, and in paper at least a quarter-final showdown against a struggling Lyon side looks an easier prospect.

Barcelona, playing in their first Europa League since 2001, drew 1980 winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rangers will be the happiest of the sides, drawing Braga who they beat two years ago 4-1 on aggregate in the same competition.

They could face either Leipzig or Atalanta in the semis.

The draw leaves open the unlikely yet mouth-watering prospect of a West Ham vs Rangers final.

The quarter-final first legs will be played on April 7, with the second legs on April 14.

Quarter-final draw in full

RB Leipzig v Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona

West Ham v Lyon

Braga v Rangers

Semi-final draw in full

RB Leipzig or Atalanta v Braga or Rangers

West Ham or Lyon v Eintracht Frankfurt or Barcelona

