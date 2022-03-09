It seems as though the obituaries being written about Barcelona just a few short months ago may have been somewhat premature.

Granted the departure of Lionel Messi last summer, the club’s perilous financial position and an awful start to the season both domestically and in Europe provided little optimism for the future of the Spanish giants.

The long-awaited sacking of Ronald Koeman felt like it came too late and even the appointment of club legend Xavi in November didn’t do much to get pulses racing.

However, fast forward four months and with 24 points from their last ten La Liga matches, Barca are one of the most in form sides in Europe - sitting third in the table and well-placed for a top four finish that almost looked out of reach earlier in the campaign.

Although he was too late to save them from a Champions League exit, Xavi’s team are ready to launch an assault on the Europa League and having dispatched Napoli in the playoff round, now face Turkish side Galatasaray in the last 16.

Eurosport Spain‘s Adrian Garcia and Andres Weiss provide an insight into the renewed optimism at the club from a season that previously looked lost.

Being in the Europa League means adjusted expectations at the Camp Nou - would winning it be seen as a success?

Absolutely yes. Barca fans and everyone connected to the club are absolutely convinced that this team will win the Europa League and they will sell this as a great success in difficult times and this post-Messi era.

In the 70's and 80's, Barca won the Cup Winners Cup on several occasions and every time it was great achievement to celebrate.

Galatasaray are nowhere near their best but do Barca have reason to be worried?

Barcelona has to be cautious, because even if Galatasaray aren’t in the best form it's a Europa League match and the level of competition is expected to be high.

What has Xavi done to transform the team in recent months and was this impact expected so soon?

Barcelona play now in a more ‘vertical’ way, and that's Xavi's influence and also the reason why the new signings are shining so brightly.

With Gavi and Pedri, Barca have more pace and are more effective when on the counter-attack.

The defensive reliability is still an issue that needs to be solved, but the partnership of Piqué and Araújo is starting to work and play better with every game.

Which players have improved the most under his leadership?

Jordi Alba has shown in 2022 he still has things to prove, having scored twice and provided three assists between February and March.

But the biggest improvement is probably Pedri. He was already a young promising star but now with Xavi he looks even better, just as his coach said: "he's the best player in the world in his role".

How well have the January signings settled in?

Amazingly. Ferran Torres has shown he has an instinct for scoring, even if he has been unlucky with his shots, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Troare are just proving that they're on a different physical level to the opponents, succeeding without needing much time to adapt.

Club president Joan Laporta has said he expects Xavi to stay for 'many years' - what are the expectations as far as what he can achieve at the club long-term?

With every game Barcelona plays Barça fans are more and more excited with Xavi's future as their coach.

The expectations long-term are winning titles again, such as La Liga or Copa del Rey, and being able to get the chance of winning another Champions League with the young players that are already in the starting line-up in Barcelona.

