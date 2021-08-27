Leicester City have drawn with Serie A side Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C of the Europa League draw on Friday.

West Ham, who are competing in the group stage for the first time, are in Group H and drew with Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna.

Lyon will face Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, Sparta Prague and Brondby in Group A; while Celtic drew with Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis, and Ferencvaros in group G.

The Europa League begins on September 16, with the final set to take place in Seville at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium on May 18.

Prior to the draw, Gerard Moreno was named UEFA Europa League player of the season after helping Villarreal win the competition last season.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani finished in second and third respectively.

Groups

Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby

Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz

Group C: Napoli, Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw

Group D: Olympiakos, Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Antwerp

Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray

Group F: Braga, Crvena zvezda, Ludogorets, Midtjylland

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Betis, Ferencváros

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, K.R.C. Genk, West Ham, Rapid Wien

Tottenham have been drawn Rennes, Vitesse and NS Mura in Group G in the UEFA Conference League.

