Leicester City have drawn with Serie A side Napoli, Spartak Moscow and Legia Warsaw in Group C of the Europa League draw on Friday.
West Ham, who are competing in the group stage for the first time, are in Group H and drew with Dinamo Zagreb, Genk and Rapid Vienna.
Lyon will face Scottish Premiership champions Rangers, Sparta Prague and Brondby in Group A; while Celtic drew with Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis, and Ferencvaros in group G.
Europa League
Improved Celtic take control of Europa League play-off
The Europa League begins on September 16, with the final set to take place in Seville at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium on May 18.
- Champions League draw LIVE - Who will Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool and Man Utd get?
- How Jorge Mendes masterminded Ronaldo's sensational City switch - Inside Football
- Welcome to the summer when football totally lost the plot - The Warm-Up
Prior to the draw, Gerard Moreno was named UEFA Europa League player of the season after helping Villarreal win the competition last season.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani finished in second and third respectively.
Groups
Group A: Lyon, Rangers, Sparta Prague, Brondby
Group B: Monaco, PSV Eindhoven, Real Sociedad, Sturm Graz
Group C: Napoli, Leicester City, Spartak Moscow, Legia Warsaw
Group D: Olympiakos, Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Antwerp
Group E: Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Galatasaray
Group F: Braga, Crvena zvezda, Ludogorets, Midtjylland
Group G: Bayer Leverkusen, Celtic, Betis, Ferencváros
Group H: Dinamo Zagreb, K.R.C. Genk, West Ham, Rapid Wien
Europa League
Celtic through to Europa League play-offs, St Johnstone exit to Galatasaray
Transfers
PSG look to Richarlison as Mbappe replacement - reports