Eintracht Frankfurt ended West Ham's dream of lifting the Europa League after beating the 10-men Hammers 1-0 on the night - 3-1 on aggregate - to set up a final with Rangers.

West Ham were bidding to make their first European final in 47 years but having lost the first leg 2-1, their task became much more difficult when Aaron Cresswell was sent off in the 19th minute in Frankfurt.

Jens Petter Hauge Hauge got in behind and in a desperate bid to rescue his side, Cresswell pulled him back, denying him a clear-cut opportunity. The referee initially produced a yellow card but overturned the decision, upgrading it to red after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Frankfurt immediately made their numerical advantage count, the run of the excellent Ansgar Knauff exposing the space left by Cresswell's absence and his cross was finished by Rafael Santos Borre's first-time shot - their only effort on target in the first half.

West Ham, to their credit, tried to take the game to their opponents, with David Moyes throwing men forward in desperate search of a way back into the tie, but they lacked the inspiration and craft to really trouble the hosts.

It was a night where nothing went right for West Ham and as tempers rose their pain was compounded when manager Moyes was sent off for an outburst on the sidelines before Tomas Soucek somehow missed from a few yards out with a headed chance he would normally have buried.

The home supporters flooded onto the pitch in their thousands at the sound of the final whistle and the German side can now look forward to their first appearance in a European final in over four decades.

TALKING POINT - West Ham left wondering what could have been

West Ham were extremely comfortable in the opening stages and, if truth be told, it was the hosts that looked rather nervous, the expectation of their raucous 50,000 supporters appearing to weigh them down. But once the referee showed Cresswell his marching orders, the game was flipped on its head, and just seven minutes later they were faced with what felt like Mission Impossible.

West Ham were brave in their attempts to find a way back without really troubling home shot stopper Kevin Trapp. They lacked that spark and perhaps the fans can bemoan the board's decision not to back Moyes in the January Transfer Window. When the dust settles, however, they can reflect on a memorable and hugely satisfying journey in which they knocked out Sevilla and Lyon.

For Frankfurt, they remain unbeaten in the competition and are now arguably favourites to take the trophy after Rangers stunned RB Leipzig to deny an all-German final.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ansgar Knauff (Eintracht Frankfurt)

The 20-year-old's athleticism, pace and trickery was a real thorn in West Ham's side, setting up the opener and continuing to cause the visitors problems.

PLAYER RATINGS

Frankfurt: Trapp 6, Tuta 7, Hinteregger N/A, N'Dicka 7, Knauff 8*, Sow 7, Rode 6, Kostic 6, Hauge 7, Borre 7, Kamada 6.. subs: Jakix N/A, Hrustic N/A, Toure 7, Paciencia N/A.

West Ham: Areola 6, Coufal 6, Dawson 6, Zouma 6, Cresswell 4, Soucek 5, Rice 6, Bowen 6, Lanzini 5, Fornals 5, Antonio 6.. subs: Yarmolenko N/A, Benrahma 5.

Rafael Santos Borre of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

19' - RED CARD! Cresswell is left one-on-one with Hauge and in a desperate bid to rescue his side, the West Ham defender pulls him to the ground. The referee initially produces the yellow card, but VAR is having a look and this could be upgraded to red... And it is! A massive blow for West Ham's hopes of advancing as the referee overturns his decision.

26' - GOAL! Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (3-1 on agg, Borre): Knauff makes a smart run down the right flank, he looks up, pulls it back for Borre who finishes with a first-time effort. Game over?

80' - DAVID MOYES IS SENT OFF! It looks like a clash with the Frankfurt substitute and the West Ham boss is sent off by the referee!

90' - HOW DID HE MISS?! It's not West Ham's night at all. This is the kind of chance Soucek would normally bury as he rises highest to meet Bowen's corner delivery but he fails to hit the target.

KEY STAT

Eintracht Frankfurt have reached their third final of a major European club competition. In 1959-60, they lost to Real Madrid in the European Cup and in 1979-80, SGE beat Borussia Mönchengladbach in the UEFA Cup.

