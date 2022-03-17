Barcelona braved the intimidating atmosphere at Galatasaray and came away with a 2-1 victory to reach the Europa League quarter-final, aided by a wonder-goal from wunderkind Pedri.

The home side took the lead just before the half hour mark with a fine diving header from Brazilian centre back Marcao diverting a corner home from eight yards out.

The lead lasted for ten minutes before Pedri equalised in sublime style. Collecting the ball in the area he barely shimmied but did enough to leave Marcao and Berkan Kutlu on the floor before he slotted home.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner when, after Inaki Pena had denied Sergio Busquets and Pedri, Frenkie de Jong cleverly headed square in the box and the former Arsenal striker nodded in.

There were unsavoury scenes in the closing moments, with Jordi Alba having bottles thrown at him while taking a throw-in. The referee initially appeared set to take the players from the field, before continuing the game, after handing the Spanish full-back a yellow card for booting the ball into the crowd.

TALKING POINT

Xavi's new regime survive first tough away test - They came into the game as massive favourites but make no mistake this was a very tough assignment in front of the usual intimidating crowd at Galatasaray. Most impressively they kept composure after going a goal behind and kept playing their way back into the game. This was epitomised by Pedri's wonderful second and if anyone looks born to play at the elite level it is him. Next up, it is of course El Clasico and this result and performance, as impressive as it was, will be forgotten, especially if they do not take any points at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) - It would have been easy to give the award to Pedri who had a fine game, even if he hadn't scored his splendid goal, but Busquets - now he has a team around him - once more looks as imperious as he did when he was playing alongside his present coach. He controlled the pace of the game throughout and produced at least two fantastic through-balls which should have resulted in goals.

PLAYER RATINGS

Galatasaray: Inaki Pena 7; Boey 6, Nelsson 7, Marcao 8, Van Aanholt 7; Antalyalı 6, Kutlu 6, Cicaldau 6; Babel 6, Akturkoglu 6, Gomis 6.

Subs: Mohamed 5, Dervisoglu 5, Morutan 6, Bayram 6.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 6; Dest 7, Eric Garcia 6, Pique 6, Jordi Alba 7; Busquets 9*, F. de Jong 7, Pedri 8, Adama Traore 6, Ferran Torres 6, Aubameyang 6.

Subs: Dembele 7, Araujo 6, Gavri 6, Lenglet 6, Depay 7.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

10' DE JONG HAD TO SCORE! A great through-ball from Busquets find de Jong but he drags his left-footed shot wide of the goal.

28' GOAL FOR GALATASARAY! Brilliant header from the skipper Marcao. He launched himself at a diving header from eight yards and gave ter Stegen no chance.

38' GOAL FOR BARCELONA! And a wonderful one from Pedri. He got a ball from Torres in the box and he allowed Marcao to slide in missing the ball, then a shimmy made Nelsson do the same, before he composed himself and slotted home.

45+3' OFF THE BAR! Traore chips a cross to the far post and Aubameyang heads back across the keeper and it touches the upper side of the bar before going over.

50' GOAL FOR BARCELONA! Two fantastic saves from the keeper before Aubameyang turns home from close range. Busquets' deflected shot was pushed away, the rebound from Pedri pushed away and then de Jong headed square cleverly for the ex-Arsenal striker to nudge home. It all happened with van Aanholt off the pitch injured.

KEY STATS

7 - Aubameyang has scored 7 in his last 7 games for Barcelona.

