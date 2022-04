Football

‘I am ashamed’ - Joan Laporta after Frankfurt fans take over Camp Nou

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he was ashamed as Frankfurt fans took over the Nou Camp, while coach Xavi said "obviously it did not help". Over 30,000 fans travelled from Germany to see their side beat Barcelona 3-2 (4-3 on agg) and reach the semi-finals of the Europa League, with many sitting in the home areas.

00:01:49, 7 minutes ago