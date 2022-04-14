Rangers reached the Europa League semi-finals after a convincing 3-1 extra-time win (3-2 on aggregate) over nine-man Braga.

Two goals from James Tavernier in the first half, the second from the penalty spot, put the hosts in front, but David Carmo’s header in the 82nd minute ensured the game would go to extra-time.

Ad

Kemar Roofe, who had two goals disallowed, proved the hero as he tapped into the net in the 101st minute to ensure it would be a memorable night for the hosts and their supporters at Ibrox.

Scottish Premiership Rangers complete invincible season with win over Aberdeen 15/05/2021 AT 13:51

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will travel to face RB Leipzig in the semi-final first leg on April 28 with the return leg at Ibrox on May 5.

Rangers dominated the first half and Tavernier had the ball in the net just 70 seconds into the game. Borna Barisic’s cross from the left flank was flicked on by Joe Aribo to the right-back at the far post to slot away.

The hosts thought they had their second in the fourth minute when Roofe nodded in from point-blank range, but the goal was chalked off by VAR as Barisic handled the ball in the build-up.

Roofe missed a glorious chance to put Rangers in front in the 32nd minute when he hit the crossbar virtually from the goal-line, but Rangers did get a deserved second on the stroke of half-time.

Vitor Tormena nudged over Roofe inside the box and was shown a straight red card before Tavernier slotted his penalty down the middle to put Rangers ahead.

Rangers continued to pressure in the second half but were mostly forced into shots from distance. Roofe had the ball in the net in the 69th minute, dinking the ball over the goalkeeper, but he was just offside.

Rangers' wastefulness in front of goal cost them as Braga levelled in the 82nd minute with Carmo thumping his header in from a corner to silence the Ibrox crowd.

But Roofe would get a deserved winner for Rangers in the 101st minute, slotting in a Aribo cross from close range.

Substitute Scott Arfield squandered back-to-back sitters in the 108th and 110th minute, but - fortunately for the Canadian - Rangers held on to their slender lead for the victory after Iuri Medeiros had been sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.

TALKING POINT – A far tougher test in store

Rangers got over the line against Braga but converting three shots out of 28 attempts highlights their lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

The Scottish champions take on an RB Leipzig side who will surely not afford them the same amount of goalscoring opportunities and they will have to be far more clinical if they are to reach the final.

MAN OF THE MATCH – James Tavernier

The 30-year-old scored two goals and was a constant threat down the right flank. His crosses into the box also caused Braga’s centre-backs plenty of reasons to be alarmed.

PLAYER RATINGS

Rangers: McGregor (7), Tavernier (9), Goldson (6), Bassey (7), Barisic (8), Jack (6), Lundstram (7), Aribo (8), Kent (7), Ramsey (6), Roofe (7)

Subs: Wright (6), Kamara (6), Balogun (6), Arfield (N/A), Sakala (N/A)

Braga: Matheus (7), Fabiano Silva (6), P Oliveira (5), Tormena (3), Carmo (6), Horta (5), Castro (5), Al Musrati (5), Gomes (6), Ruiz (5), Horta (5)

Subs: Moura (5), Medeiros (5), V Oliviera (6), Mineiro (5), Gorby (N/A), Fale (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

2' - GOAL! RANGERS ALREADY TAKE THE LEAD! Only 70 seconds on the clock and Tavernier puts Rangers level in this tie! Barisic's cross into the box is flicked on by Aribo into the path of the right back at the far post who slides in to finish past Matheus! What a start made by Rangers!

4' - ANOTHER GOAL! RANGERS SCORE AGAIN!! Roofe puts Rangers in front in this tie! It's Barisic on the left flank again who delivers an excellent cross to the far post for Roofe to nod in from point-blank range. As it stands Rangers are heading to the semi-finals!

5'- BUT HANG ON... WE ARE GOING TO VAR! Did Barisic handle the ball in the build-up? The verdict is... yes he did! THE GOAL HAS BEEN RULED OUT! It's harsh on the left back as it was unavoidable but there is no escaping the fact he handled the ball.

42' - PENALTY TO RANGERS! Roofe goes down in the box under a challenge from Tormena and a penalty is awarded! Tormena is also shown a straight red and Braga are down to 10. After a VAR check the penalty stands.

44' - GOAL! TAVERNIER CONVERTS FROM THE SPOT! Tavernier gets his second of the night, firing his penalty down the middle to fire Rangers in front 2-1 on aggregate! As it stands Rangers are heading for the Europa League semi-finals!

69' - ROOFE HAS A GOAL DISALLOWED! Roofe coolly dinks the ball over the goalkeeper into the net but he was just offside.

82' - GOAL! BRAGA ARE BACK IN IT! A Braga corner swung into the box is met by Carmo near the penalty spot and he thumps his header into the net! As it stands it's 2-2 on aggregate and we are heading for extra-time!

101' - GOAL! ROOFE SCORES FOR RANGERS!!! Roofe finally scores! Aribo's driven cross is met by Roofe at the far post and he slots it away! Have Rangers sealed their place in the semis?

105' - ANOTHER RED! BRAGA DOWN TO NINE MEN! Medeiros is shown two yellow cards in quick succession, one for a foul and then another for protesting to the referee, and is given his marching orders! Braga down to nine!

KEY STATS

Europa League Slavia Prague through after Rangers duo see red 18/03/2021 AT 22:59