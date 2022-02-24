Porto drew 2-2 with Lazio in Rome on Thursday but progressed to the Last 16 of the Europa League on aggregate 4-3 thanks to a 2-1 win in the first leg.

It was a happy return to the Eternal City for the former Lazio player and current Porto coach Sergio Conceicao, whose side looked a constant threat on the break through Mehdi Taremi, Toni Martinez and Otavio.

Ciro Immobile returned from a spell on the sidelines to put Lazio ahead with a thunderous low drive in the 19th minute.

Mehdi Taremi equalised for Porto from the penalty spot 15 minutes before the interval, after VAR overturned a challenge on the Iranian striker from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

An intriguing end-to-end game provided a host of opportunities for both sides as they looked to avoid a premature exit from European football.

Mateus Uribe struck a 68th minute close-range goal to put the away team in front but they had an anxious wait after substitute Danilo Cataldi made the score 2-2 on the night. .

But Lazio couldn't find a third goal to send it to extra-time and it is Porto who go through.

TALKING POINT - Can Porto go the distance?

Arguably the stand out tie of the Knockout Round, Porto overcame and impressed against a strong Lazio outfit - a result that will make the Portuguese league leaders amongst the favourites to lift the trophy in Seville in May. With Pepe and Mbemba forming a strong centre-back pairing and the danger provided by Otavio, Mehdi Taremi and Toni Martinez in attack, Porto have the weapons to cause problems for any of the remaining sides in the competition.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Mehdi Taremi

The Iranian international striker delivered a fantastic performance to help Porto advance to the Europa League Round of 16. Taremi - Porto's top scorer this season - was a constant menace for a Lazio back line that struggled to keep him under wraps and his involvement in both goals was a reflection of the excellent season he's currently having.

PLAYER RATINGS

Lazio: Strakosha 6, Marusic 6, Felipe 6, Patric 6, Radu 6, Milinkovic-Savic 6, Lucas Leiva 5, Luis Alberto 7, Felipe Anderson 6, Pedro 5, Immobile 7. Subs: Hysaj 6, Moro 5, Cataldi 6

Porto: Diogo Costa 7, Bruno Costa 6, Mbemba 6, Pepe 6, Sanusi 7, Otavio 7, Uribe 6, Ferreira 6, Pepe 6, Taremi 8, Martinez 7. Subs: , Galeno 6, Grujic n/a, Joao Mario 6, Evanilson n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

19' GOAL! LAZIO 1-0 PORTO (Ciro Immobile): It's that man Immobile who puts Lazio ahead. Just moments after having a goal chalked off for offside, the Italian international beats Pepe for pace and strikes a thunderous low effort past Diogo Costa. The Olimpico erupts and the tie is level at 2-2 on aggregate.

30' PENALTY FOR PORTO After initially being booked for simulation, Porto striker Taremi has his booking rescinded and earns his side a penalty after a VAR check. Huge drama at the Olimpico.

31' GOAL! LAZIO 1-1 PORTO (Mehdi Taremi): Taremi steps up and fires Porto level. It's 1-1 on the night with Porto leading 3-2 on aggregate.

68' GOAL! LAZIO 1-2 PORTO (Mateus Uribe): Porto take the lead at the Olimpico. A wonderfully-worked goal, started by Taremi and finished off by Uribe sees Porto take the lead on the night. It's a long way back now for Sarri's men.

90+4' GOAL! LAZIO 2-2 PORTO (Danilo Cataldi): Cataldi knocks in the rebound after the ball came back off the post. 90 seconds for Lazio to find another goal!

KEY STATS - Ciro's on Fire

