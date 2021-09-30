A fine goal from Mahir Emereli was enough for Legia Warsaw to beat Leicester, who are now in big trouble in their bid to qualify from Europa League Group C.

They sit third in the group with one point from two games, while Legia are top with six from two.

Brendan Rodgers made six changes from the side who drew with Burnley last weekend, but that is no excuse for the poverty of Leicester’s first-half performance. They were second to the ball, slow to show for it, and lacked both precision and incision.

Legia, on the other hand, were full of enthusiasm and ideas so it was no surprise when they took the lead on 30 minutes, Emereli too clever for both Daniel Amartey and Jannik Vestergaard, before shooting past Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester improved after the break, particularly when James Maddison and Harvey Barnes were introduced, but still struggled to create as Legia sat back. Jannik Vestergaard missed with a free header from a corner, but otherwise the lead was preserved with relative ease and in the dying stages, the home side missed two terrific chances to seal victory. As such, Legia will feel close to qualification, while Leicester have a lot of work to do.

TALKING POINT

Leicester played poorly tonight but Patson Daka did not, a menace throughout the game. Deft of touch and clever of movement, he constantly made space for himself and angles for his teammates, and looked for all the world like a player suited for the Premier League.



The problem he and Brendan Rodgers have is that in front of him are Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy, Leicester’s top scorer last season and most reliable scorer over the last few years. The chances are that, come the weekend visit to Palace, Daka will be back on the bench, but that will not be for long. He is ready.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Mahir Emrei (Legia) Scored a fine goal and was a threat all night with his dribbling, shooting and movement.

PLAYER RATINGS

Legia Warsaw: Miszta 6, Jedrzejczyk 6, Wieteska 8, Nawrocki 6, Johansson 7, Slisz 6, Kharatin 7, Martins 6, Mladenovic 6, Josue 6, Emreli 8.Subs: Kastrati 7, Abu Hanna 6, Lopes 6, Pekhart 6.



Leicester City: Schmeichel 7, Amartey 6, Soyuncu 5, Vestergaard 5, Castagne 5, Soumare 6, Tielemans 6, Dewsbury-Hall 5, Thomas 5, Perez 4, Dak 6a. Subs: Barnes 6, Maddison 6, Lookman 6, Vardy 6.





