Leicester go top of Group C in the Europa League with a comfortable 3-1 win over Legia Warsaw ahead of showdown with Napoli in December.

Patson Daka and James Maddison fired the hosts in front before Filip Mladenovic smashed in the rebound from a Mahir Emeli missed penalty.

But Wilfred Ndidi's header from a corner restored Leicester's two-goal advantage and Brendan Rodgers' side never looked back after that, putting an end to their four-game winless run in all competitions.

The result sees Leicester lead the group on eight points ahead of their final Europa League game against Napoli - who sit third on seven points - on December 9.

With Spartak Moscow in second on seven points, a draw in Naples will see Leicester qualify for the knockout stages. Legia drop down into fourth on six points.

In an eventful first half Leicester took the lead in the 11th minute thanks to Daka with his fifth Europa League goal. The Zambian forward latched onto a threaded pass from Harvey Barnes and slotted into the net.

Ten minutes later and Leicester extended their lead through Maddison with his first home goal since February. The Foxes playmaker jinked inside the Legia box and cut onto his left foot before powering a curling shot past Cezary Miszta in goal.

Leicester, who were dominating posession, were deserving of their two-goal lead but that Legia pulled a goal back in ther 25th minute. Ndidi handled the ball inside the area and Mahir Emeli's penalty was saved, only for Mladenovic to smash in the rebound to give the visitors hope of a comeback.

But Ndidi would go some way to atone for his error by restoring Leicester's two-goal advantage with a powerful header from a corner beyond the helpless Miszta who was stuck in no man's land.

Wilfred Ndidi scored Leicester's third goal against Legia Warsaw from a corner Image credit: Getty Images

The second half was a drab affair with Leicester comfortably able to neutralise Legia's attacking threat, meaning the Premier League side can now look forward to their next European adventure against Napoli in two weeks time.

More to follow...

