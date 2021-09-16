Leicester City were denied one of the club’s most famous European wins as Victor Osimhen’s brilliant brace earned Napoli a 2-2 draw at a pulsating King Power Stadium on Thursday evening.

Brendan Rodgers sprung a few surprises with his team selection, leaving Jamie Vardy, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison on the bench. But the Leicester boss appeared vindicated when his side took the lead early on through a Ayoze Perez volley from Harvey Barnes’ floated cross.

Napoli slowly took control of the game throughout and increasingly one-sided first-half. And the chances continued to flow for the visitors after the break despite Rodgers taking steps to change things by introducing Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu.

The goal when it came went Leicester’s way. Just moments after Patson Daka’s effort on the counter-attack disallowed for a narrow offside, Harvey Barnes stepped onto his left at the end of a sharp break to dispatch a second goal past the Napoli keeper.

But a cute finish by Osimhen after a flowing move from Napoli pulled the Italians back into the game with 21 minutes remaining.

And a brilliant towering header by the 22-year-old forward earned the visitors the point that they deserved on the balance of play.

