Europa League / Last 16
Stade Louis II / 17.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-monaco/teamcenter.shtml
AS Monaco
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-braga/teamcenter.shtml
SC Braga
AS Monaco - SC Braga Summary

Lineups

AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-5-1
SC Braga
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AS Monaco

SC Braga

Latest news

Europa League

As Sevilla look to kickstart another Europa League run, final step remains elusive

an hour ago

Europa League

Resilient Galatasaray earn goalless draw at Barcelona to leave tie finely poised

13/03/2022 at 19:29

