Europa League / Quarter-final
Gewiss Stadium / 14.04.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Atalanta v RB Leipzig live updates - the latest action from the Europa League quarter-final as Leipzig take the advantage!
- All
- Highlights
18'
Goal
Christopher Nkunku
RB Leipzig
GOAL! ATALANTA 0-1 RB LEIPZIG (NKUNKU) - 1-2 AGG
And it's that man Christopher Nkunku! Laimer bombs forward and does excellently to lose his man, before pulling a cross back to Nkunku who - in his form - was never going to miss. Advantage Leipzig!
17'
CHANCE ATALANTA!
There's a mistake from Leipzig which allows Hateboer to produce a cross from a dangerous position, but he can't beat the first man. There were players waiting in the middle!
15'
SIVA BLASTS OVER!
Much better from Leipzig. Nkunku and Silva link up well on the edge of the Atalanta box before Silva fires his effort over the bar.
10'
LEIPZIG GET FORWARD AND WIN A CORNER
Andre Silva runs on to a long ball and plays it back to Henrichs to fire towards goal, but it deflects behind.
6'
ALL ATALANTA SO FAR
Zappacosta gets a strike on target but Gulacsi denies him.
5'
DANGEROUS ATALANTA BALL
Zapata picks the ball up in an onside position this time and threads a ball down the right flank for Hateboer, who fires a ball across goal but noone is there to meet it.
4'
THE FLAG IS UP
First offside call of the night as Zapata wonders offside.
2'
FIRST SHOT ON GOAL
Hateboer unleashes a strike from the edge of the box but the referee blows his whistle for a handball in Leipzig's favour.
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF
Leipzig get us underway in Italy!
17:37
THE FORM
Leipzig are in better form going into this one, beating TSG Hoffenheim 3-0 over the weekend, whilst Atalanta suffered a 2-0 away defeat to Sassuolo.
Nkunku is certainly enjoying his time in the limelight, scoring his 17th goal of the campaign in the home win, marking his 31st goal contribution across all competitions.
All eyes certainly on him tonight.
17:30
COUNTDOWN TO KICK OFF
We're just 15 minutes away from the action at Stadio di Bergamo!
Image credit: Eurosport
17:18
17:13
STAT - COULD NKUNKU BE THE MAN TO FIRE LEIPZIG INTO THE LAST FOUR?
The striker boasts a phenomenal record on the road, scoring 12 times in his last 11 appeances away from home.
He leads the line alongside Andre Silva tonight.
17:06
16:55
ROAD TO SEVILLE
The winners of this tie will take on either Rangers or Sporting Braga in the semi-final, with the Primeira Liga outfit currently leading Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side 1-0 after the first leg in Portugal. The return leg gets underway at Ibrox tonight at 20:00 GMT.
It's all-square in this one though, a Davide Zappacosta own goal cancelled out a Luis Meriel opener for Atalanta last week.
Image credit: Eurosport
16:44
TEAM NEWS - THE LEIPZIG XI
RB LEIPZIG: Gulacsi, Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Henrichs, Kampl, Laimer, Angelino, Olmo, Nkunku, Andre Silva
Subs: Tschauner, Martinez, Poulsen, Forsberg, Adams, Klostermann, Szoboszlai, Mukiele, Halstenberg, Raebiger, Novoa
16:42
TEAM NEWS - HERE'S HOW ATALANTA LINE-UP
ATALANTA: Musso, De Roon, Demiral, Palomino, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Koopmeiners, Freuler, Malinovskyi, Boga, Duvan Zapata
Subs: Rossi, Sportiello, Muriel, Pezzella, Djimsiti, Mihaila, Pessina, Scalvini, Cittadini, Miranchuk, Pasalic
16:38
GOOD EVENING
Welcome to Eurosport's LIVE digital coverage as Atalanta host RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final. With the scores level at the halfway stage, both sides are looking to seure a semi-final spot. Kick off is at 17:45 GMT.
Team news to follow...