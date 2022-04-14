Europa League / Quarter-final
Gewiss Stadium / 14.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atalanta/teamcenter.shtml
Atalanta
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Advertisement
Ad

Atalanta - RB Leipzig

Lineups

Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-4-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-4-3
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-4-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atalanta logo
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Atalanta

RB Leipzig

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

What a job Xavi has done: From existential crisis to gripes about the pitch – The Warm-Up

08/04/2022 at 09:36

Europa League

Ferran Torres strikes to secure draw for Barcelona at Eintracht Frankfurt

07/04/2022 at 21:24

Related matches

Rangers
-
-
SC Braga
14/04
FC Barcelona
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
14/04
Olympique Lyonnais
-
-
West Ham United
14/04
SC Braga
1
0
Rangers

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Atalanta and RB Leipzig with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 14 April 2022.

Catch the latest Atalanta and RB Leipzig news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.