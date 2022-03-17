Europa League / Last 16
BayArena / 17.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atalanta/teamcenter.shtml
Atalanta
Advertisement
Ad

Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Atalanta Summary

Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Atalanta logo
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Atalanta

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

As Sevilla look to kickstart another Europa League run, final step remains elusive

an hour ago

Europa League

Resilient Galatasaray earn goalless draw at Barcelona to leave tie finely poised

13/03/2022 at 19:29

Related matches

AS Monaco
-
-
SC Braga
17/03
Galatasaray
-
-
FC Barcelona
17/03
Crvena Zvezda
-
-
Rangers
17/03
West Ham United
-
-
Sevilla FC
17/03

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Atalanta with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 17 March 2022.

Catch the latest Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Atalanta news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.