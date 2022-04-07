Europa League / Quarter-final
Deutsche Bank Park / 07.04.2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
Not started
-
-
FC Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Barcelona

Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Statistics

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Barcelona

Europa League

Yarmolenko extra-time winner fires West Ham into Europa League quarters

17/03/2022 at 23:36

Europa League

Pedri, Aubameyang send Barcelona into Europa League quarters

19/03/2022 at 19:16

Related matches

RB Leipzig
-
-
Atalanta
07/04
SC Braga
-
-
Rangers
07/04
West Ham United
-
-
Olympique Lyonnais
07/04
Atalanta
-
-
RB Leipzig
14/04

