Europa League / Final
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 18.05.2022
Eintracht Frankfurt v Glasgow Rangers live updates - Frankfurt and Rangers draw 1-1 and go to penalties....
22:58
Anyhow, that is us. Well done to Frankfurt, and goodnight.
22:57
Rangers will be worried that this was their chance, but they've got a chance to build something from here. Frankfurt, though, what a night for them. They won at the Nou Camp, they won at the London Stadium, and they've won in Seville. Brilliant!
22:55
The Frankfurt players go mad and they've every right to go mad! What an effort this has been from them, not just tonight but throughout this competition. Rangers are gutted - there are tears in the stand - but they can be proud of their team.
22:54
GOAL! Frankfurt 5-4 Rangers
Borre passes confidently into the net, and EINTRACHT FRANKFURT HAVE WON THE EUROPA LEAGUE! INCREDIBLE SCENES!
22:53
GOAL! Frankfurt 4-4 Rangers
Roofe whams in off the left-hand post! Frankfurt must score to win£
22:52
GOAL! Frankfurt 4-3 Rangers
Pressure for Kostic, but he goes to the bottom right and though McGregor guesses right, he can't get there! Rangers can't miss!
22:51
MISS! Frankfurt 3-3 Rangers
Ramsey dribbles a poor penalty into Trapp's knees! He went down the middle but the keeper stayed!
22:51
GOAL! Frankfurt 3-3 Rangers
Kamada punishes a pass that hits the post two-thirds of the way up and flies in!
22:50
GOAL! Frankfurt 2-3 Rangers
Another belter! Arfield spanks high into the left side-netting!
22:50
GOAL! Frankfurt 2-2 Rangers
Hrustic passes into the bottom left, McGregor going the wrong way again! Great pen!
22:49
GOAL! Frankfurt 1-2 Rangers
Davis opens body and passes into the roof! Nerves!
22:48
GOAL! Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers
Lenz takes a lovely penalty, easing right as Mcgregor dives loef and shushing the Rangers fans who jeered him as he walked up.
22:47
GOAL! Frankfurt 0-1 Rangers
Tavernier sees the keeper go right so he pulls middle.
22:47
Here we go....
22:46
And it's Rangers going first too. They'll take that.
22:46
The penalties will be at the Rangers end. Their fans like that development, as you'd expect.
22:44
This is taking a very long time. I can't imagine the nerves the players are feeling right not. In the crowd, there are Rangers fans in bits; Frankfurt are swaying in unison.
22:43
I wonder if Rangers ended the game with a better set-up than the one they used for most of the game.
22:41
Phew! That was a strange game, lots of dryness but passages of excitement too. A draw reflects the balance of play, so penalties it is!
22:41
FULL-TIME: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers