Europa League / Final
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 18.05.2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
Not started
-
-
Rangers
Battle of the back 5s, James Tavernier v Filip Kostic: The tactical match-ups that will define Rangers v Frankfurt

Ahead of the Europa League final between Rangers FC and Eintracht Frankfurt Pete Sharland takes a look at the different tactical battles that will play a key part in how the match is going to be decided. We look at tactical systems that will be implemented as well as individual battles from both sides.

Pete Sharland
By
Pete Sharland
Updated 17/05/2022 at 08:03 GMT
Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
Rangers
4-3-3
Statistics

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

Rangers

