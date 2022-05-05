Europa League / Semifinal
Deutsche Bank Park / 05.05.2022
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham United as it happened: 10-man Hammers crash out of Europa League semi-final 3-1 on aggregate after Cresswell is sent off
MATCH REPORT
Frankfurt will party in the small hours after beating West Ham 1-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate. Why not check out the full match report, now live on our website?
Ten-man West Ham dumped out by Frankfurt in semis
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: FRANKFURT WIN 3-1 ON AGGREGATE
West Ham's dream of reaching a first European final in 46 years is over as David Moyes' side fall at the final hurdle.
Frankfurt will meet Rangers in the Europa League final, the fans flood the pitch at the sound of the final whistle and they will party long into the night.
90'+1
YELLOW CARD
Frankfurt's Trapp is booked for time wasting. The German side are almost there...
Yellow card
Kevin Trapp
Eintracht Frankfurt
90'
HOW DID HE MISS?!
It's not West Ham's night at all. This is the kind of chance Soucek would normally bury as he rises highest to meet Bowen's corner delivery but he fails to hit the target.
90'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON
89'
WEST HAM CHANCE
Rice's diagonal ball picks out the run of Antonio but he fails to generate the necessary power in his effort to beat Trapp.
88'
ANOTHER SHOT
Sow is in the right place at the right time as the ball drops to him on the edge of the penalty area but he fails to connect how he would have liked to and it's a comfortable stop for Areola.
86'
SAVE!
Frankfurt are finishing with a flourish, the defender Toure catching a shot sweetly and testing the reactions of Areola, who does well to tip it over his bar.
84'
JUST WIDE
Paciencia almost makes an immediate impact but sends his volley just the wrong side of the post.
There's still some nerves in the stand and that would have officially settled the tie.
82'
FRANKFURT SUB
Hauge makes way for Hrustic.
Off
Jens Petter Hauge
Eintracht Frankfurt
On
Ajdin Hrustic
Eintracht Frankfurt
82'
FRANKFURT SUB
The goalscorer Borre makes way for Paciencia.
Off
Rafael Borré
Eintracht Frankfurt
On
Gonçalo Paciência
Eintracht Frankfurt
81'
YELLOW CARD
Benrahma also has his name taken.
Yellow card
Said Benrahma
West Ham United
81'
YELLOW CARD
Knauff is booked now. The referee needs to quickly get a grip of this game.
Yellow card
Ansgar Knauff
Eintracht Frankfurt
80'
DAVID MOYES IS SENT OFF
It looks like a clash with the Frankfurt substitute and the West Ham boss is sent off by the referee!
78'
YELLOW CARD
And now Chandler goes into the book as tempers rise.
77'
YELLOW CARD
Antonio shoves Borre as they prepare for the corner to delivered and the West Ham forward has his name taken.
Yellow card
Michail Antonio
West Ham United
76'
FRANKFURT SUB
Jakic comes on for Rode.
Off
Sebastian Rode
Eintracht Frankfurt
On
Kristijan Jakic
Eintracht Frankfurt
76'
NO PENALTY
Frankfurt fail to clear from Coufal's free-kick, it falls to Benrahma who gets his shot away but it takes a deflection for a corner, the referee waving away West Ham's appeals for a handball.
74'
WEST HAM SUB
There's the change, Said Benrahma taking the place of Fornals.