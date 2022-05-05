Europa League / Semifinal
Deutsche Bank Park / 05.05.2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
Not started
-
-
West Ham United
Eintracht Frankfurt - West Ham United

Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

West Ham United

Latest news

Europa League

Rangers suffer late blow as Angelino stunner gives Leipzig semi-final advantage

28/04/2022 at 22:03

Europa League

Hammers suffer first leg blow as Frankfurt take narrow lead back to Germany

28/04/2022 at 22:06

