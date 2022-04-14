Europa League / Quarter-final
Camp Nou / 14.04.2022
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Barcelona - Eintracht Frankfurt

Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
4-3-3
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Barcelona

Latest news

Europa League

What a job Xavi has done: From existential crisis to gripes about the pitch – The Warm-Up

08/04/2022 at 09:36

Europa League

Ferran Torres strikes to secure draw for Barcelona at Eintracht Frankfurt

07/04/2022 at 21:24

