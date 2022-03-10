Europa League / Last 16
Camp Nou / 10.03.2022
FC Barcelona
Rescheduled
-
-
Galatasaray
FC Barcelona - Galatasaray Summary

'Everyone is convinced they will win it' - Improving Barcelona eye Europa League glory - Inside Europe

A disastrous summer and poor start to the season looked to signal the demise of Barcelona as a force in both Spanish and European football. However, under Xavi, the club has witnessed a spectacular turnaround. Eurosport Spain's Andres Weiss and Adrian Garcia look at how the campaign could still end in glory.

By
Adrián G. Roca | Ibrahim Mustapha | Andrés Weiss
Published 09/03/2022 at 08:16 GMT
Read all

Lineups

FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Galatasaray jersey
Galatasaray
4-4-2
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Galatasaray jersey
Galatasaray
4-4-2

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

Galatasaray

Latest news

Europa League

Barcelona hit four past Napoli to book last 16 place in style

24/02/2022 at 23:04

Europa League

Tavernier strikes twice as Rangers beat Dortmund to reach last-16

24/02/2022 at 22:29

