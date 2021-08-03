Neftçi Baku
    -
    18:00
    03/08/21
    Bakcell Arena
    HJK
      Europa League • Qualifying Round 3
      Knockout stages
      avant-match

      Neftçi Baku - HJK

      Follow the Europa League live Football match between Neftçi Baku and HJK with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 3 August 2021.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Samir Abbasov or Toni Koskela? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Catch the latest Neftçi Baku and HJK news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
      Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Neftçi Baku and HJK. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.