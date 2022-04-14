Europa League / Quarter-final
Groupama Stadium / 14.04.2022
LYON V WEST HAM UNITED: HAMMERS AND LYON EYEING LAST FOUR SPOT AHEAD OF FINELY POISED QUARTER-FINAL SECOND LEG IN EUROPA LEAGUE
90+4'
FULL-TIME!
It's all over! West Ham United have reached their first European semi-final since 1976 with a crushing 3-0 demolition of Lyon on their home turf! Moyes' men will take on German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals for a place in the coveted final in Seville. A dream night for the Irons who will believe that anything is possible from this point forward.
90'
FOUR MINUTES STOPPAGE TIME
We are into four additional minutes and the West Ham fans can begin to celebrate and these celebrations might continue long into the night in France! A fantastic evening for everyone connected with the football club.
85'
WEST HAM SUB
Yarmolenko is on for the Hammers, who are five minutes plus stoppage time away from a semi-final date with Eintracht Frankfurt who are 3-0 up away at Barcelona in another sensational match.
82'
YELLOW CARD FOR BARCOLA!
A booking for Lyon substitute Barcola who commits a frustrated foul. The game has fallen into a kind of limbo now. West Ham have no need to do anything silly and Lyon almost seem like they have run out of belief.
76'
WEST HAM CHANGE
Lanzini off and Noble on for the final fifteen minutes of this match. A ploy to protect their lead as the clock ticks down towards the final stages of normal time. West Ham are edging closer and closer to a famous European victory.
74'
LYON PRESSURE
The hosts have been making West Ham do some defending however, it's nothing they can't handle for now. The Hammers are sitting tight and defending their lead with honour, looking to break and further their advantage when the opportunity arises.
70'
AREOLA ALERT!
The West Ham goalkeeper has had relatively little to do this evening however, he is alert to palm the ball behind for a corner as Lyon unleash an attempt on goal. That's the sign of an excellent goalkeeper.
66'
FORNALS FIRING
He has been brilliant for West Ham this evening and if it wasn't for Denayer throwing himself in the way, Fornals could have grabbed a goal for himself which would have been nothing short of deserved after his display tonight.
62'
CALMNESS PERSONIFIED
Lyon have a throw deep inside their own half, they need to get the ball forward and start asking questions of Areola. West Ham know they are in a great position and look cool, calm and confident they can get the job done from here.
58'
SOLID DEFENDING
West Ham are equal to what Lyon are throwing their way which has been mainly been crosses into the box. Diop and Dawson are happy to deal with those. The hosts are going to have to conjure something incredible to overturn the current deficit.
54'
GAME MANAGEMENT
The Hammers only have to be sensible about this now. If chances fall their way, you would fancy that they take them. However, their focus should be on keeping things tight at the back and giving nothing away cheaply. They are on the cusp of something special and it would be thoroughly deserved after such a clinical showing tonight.
51'
CONFIDENCE BREWING
West Ham are playing with a freedom and a confidence about them now, with a 3-0 lead on the night and 4-1 on aggregate. The atmosphere from the home supporters has gone completely flat as they are likely stunned by how quickly this match has unravelled in front of their eyes.
48'
GOAL! LYON 0-3 WEST HAM (BOWEN)
This just keeps getting better for the Hammers who have bagged a third through Bowen, who is left one-on-one with the goalkeeper and makes no mistake by burying the ball into the bottom corner. The Hammers are in dreamland!
47'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR LYON
Lyon boss Bosz has made two changes at the break in a bid to change his sides fortunes in the second half. Faivre and Ndombele make way for Tete and Paqueta with the French side trailing by two goals on home turf.
46'
WE'RE BACK!
West Ham, who lead 2-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate, are just 45 minutes away from their first European semi-final since 1976. First half goals from Dawson and Rice have put the Hammers in the driving seat. They need to navigate a massive 45 minutes which lies ahead and if they can, they will be one game away from the final.
45+1'
HALF-TIME!
The term they use these days is 'unbelievable scenes' and that describes the last ten minutes of the first half perfectly. West Ham hadn't really asked too many questions of the Lyon defence but within seven minutes, they find themselves two goals to the good thanks to strikes from Dawson and Rice. What a finish to the opening 45 minutes!
44'
GOAL! LYON 0-2 WEST HAM (RICE)
Wow, wow, wow! West Ham have doubled their lead and it's the skipper, Rice, who is happy to oblige. The midfielder finds himself in acres of space on the edge of the box and guides his effort into the bottom corner, via a slight deflection, but the Hammers won't care because their lead has been extended!
42'
HAPPY HAMMERS!
In spite Lyon seeing the clearer chances, West Ham are the ones to break the deadlock and they do so from a simple and effective set-piece. Fornals laid the ball on a plate and all it required was a touch which Dawson was happy to provide to send the travelling fans wild. Moyes will be delighted with his sides resilience and perseverance.
38'
GOAL! LYON 0-1 WEST HAM (DAWSON)
There it is! West Ham have taken the lead from a corner courtesy of Dawson! Fornals whips an inviting cross towards the near post where Dawson had made the run and the centre half guides the ball into the back of the net. First blood to the Hammers!
34'
HEIGHT DIFFERENCE
Fornals floats a free kick to the back post towards the towering figures of Soucek and Dawson, who are penalised for fouling Emerson who managed to get his body in front of the two West Ham players, winning a free-kick which gives his team a breather.