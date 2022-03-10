Europa League / Last 16
Ibrox Stadium / 10.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crvena-zvezda/teamcenter.shtml
Crvena Zvezda
Advertisement
Ad

Rangers - Crvena Zvezda Summary

Lineups

Rangers
4-3-3
Crvena Zvezda
4-5-1
Rangers
4-3-3
Crvena Zvezda
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

Rangers

Crvena Zvezda

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

Improving Barca eye Europa League glory - Inside Europe

13 hours ago

Europa League

Barcelona hit four past Napoli to book last 16 place in style

24/02/2022 at 23:04

Related matches

Sevilla FC
-
-
West Ham United
10/03
Atalanta
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
10/03
SC Braga
-
-
AS Monaco
10/03
FC Barcelona
-
-
Galatasaray
10/03

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Rangers and Crvena Zvezda with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 10 March 2022.

Catch the latest Rangers and Crvena Zvezda news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.