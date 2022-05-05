Evening all, and welcome to Rangers (0)-(1) Leipzig!

Europa League / Semifinal
Ibrox Stadium / 05.05.2022
21:56
Thanks for joining me. The report will be up soon.
21:55
"Watch out Seville" says BT's commentator and he's right. You've got to feel for the city and its people, if what happened last time they made a final is anything to go by. But what a win. Incredible!
21:54
FULL-TIME: Rangers (3) 3-1 (2) Leipzig
RANGERS ARE GOING TO THE EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL! THEY'LL MEET EINTRACHT FRAKFURT!
90+3'
RANGERS NEED FIRST CONTACT
AND BALOGUN GETS IT! THAT HAS GOT TO BE IT!
90+3'
LEIPZIG WIN A CORNER
Up comes Gulasci...
90+2'
LUNDSTRAM BRINGS IT AWAY
He's down the left, he slides infield to Sakala - I tihnk he's offside, but he's in! - and Gulasci smothers his weak shot. The flag then goes up, but I bet Leipzig don't get the time back.
90'
THERE'LL BE THREE ADDED MINUTES
Rangers will take that!
90'
DAVID MOYES HAS BEEN SENT OFF
Apparently for booting the ball at a ballgirl? Dearie me.
89'
KAMARA, WHO'S BEEN EXCELLENT
Does really well to charge past Laimer and to the ball, wearing the inevitable clattering. More seconds ticked off.
88'
ELSEWHERE
West Ham still trail Eintracht, 1-0 on the night, 3-1 on aggregate. Leicester still trail Roma, 1-0 on the night, 2-1 on aggregate.
87'
HENRICHS CROSSES
But Bassey heads away, then in the mess that follows the ref gets in the road. That's usually a drop-ball but you can't really award one of those on the edge of the box, so Nkunku leaves it to McGregor, who humps clear.
85'
RANGERS DISAPPEAR TIME
It's a handy trick.
83'
CHANGE FOR LEIPZIG
Halstenberg replaces Poulsen
83'
DID YOU SEE THAT COMING?
I confess I did not.
81'
GOAL! Rangers (3) 3-1 (2) Leipzig (Lundtram) OH MY ABSOLUTE COMPLETE AND UTTER DAYS! A hump into the box finds its way to Kent down the left. He gets to the line, dinks a cross to the far stick and it's about to drop in, before Gvardiol makes an amazing clearance from under the bar. But the ball drops to Lundstram, who calmly puts laces through it and Rangers are 10 minutes and change from Seville! Football!
79'
STILL LEIPZIG PROBE
It's taken a while, but class is telling now, not just in terms of first XI but quality of replacement.
78'
76'
RANGERS WIN A CORNER DOWN THE LEFT
But Gvardiol heads clear, then the follow-up is easy for Gulasci.
75'
IT'S ALL LEIPZIG NOW
Laimer marauds into the Rangers box but can't quite find a shooting angle, instead moving outside to Angelino, whose rabona cross can't find anyone.
74'
REMEMBER
Thre are no away goals, so if there are no more goals, it'll be extra time.