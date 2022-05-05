Europa League / Semifinal
Ibrox Stadium / 05.05.2022
Rangers
Not started
-
-
RB Leipzig
Rangers - RB Leipzig

Lineups

Rangers
4-5-1
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rangers logo
Rangers
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rangers

RB Leipzig

Latest news

Europa League

Rangers suffer late blow as Angelino stunner gives Leipzig semi-final advantage

28/04/2022 at 22:03

Europa League

Hammers suffer first leg blow as Frankfurt take narrow lead back to Germany

28/04/2022 at 22:06

