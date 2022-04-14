Europa League / Quarter-final
Ibrox Stadium / 14.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
RANGERS V BRAGA LIVE UPDATES - RANGERS HOPING TO OVERTURN 1-0 DEFICIT IN EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTER-FINAL
- All
- Highlights
End of E.T 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
RANGERS ARE INTO THE EUROPA LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS!
They had to work hard for it, but Rangers have reached the Europa League semi-finals. Two goals from James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe in extra-time sets up a meeting with RB Leipzig in the last four.
Roofe scores extra-time winner to send Rangers through to semi-finals
120'
ONE minute of added time.
118'
SUB FOR BRAGA
Carmo comes off for Fale.
Off
David Carmo
SC Braga
On
Miguel Fale
SC Braga
115'
RANGERS SURGING FORWARD
Can Rangers get another and kill this tie once and for all?
113'
CHANCE FOR BRAGA
Gorby surges down the left flank on the break for the visitors but his cross is cleared away! Can Braga sneak yet another equaliser in this tie?
110'
ARFIELD MISSES ANOTHER GOLDEN CHANCE!
Unbelievable! This time it's an even worse miss from Arfield as he strikes the bar just a few yards out from goal, smashing his sgot against the crossbar!
Off
André Castro
SC Braga
On
Jean-Baptiste Gorby
SC Braga
108'
ARFIELD MISSES A SITTER!
Arfield is presented with a golden opportunity by Kent to kill the tie off once and for all, but he drags his effort from point-blank range harmlessly wide.
Off
Kemar Roofe
Rangers
On
Scott Arfield
Rangers
106'
BACK UNDERWAY!
For Rangers, Sakala and Arfield come on for Roofe and Aribo for the second period of extra-time. For Braga, Gorby is on for Castro.
Off
Joe Aribo
Rangers
On
Fashion Sakala
Rangers
105'
HALF-TIME OF EXTRA-TIME
Roofe's goal in the 101st minute has Rangers within reach of their first ever Europa League semi-final.
105'
ANOTHER RED! BRAGA DOWN TO NINE MEN!
Medeiros is shown two yellow cards in quick succession, one for a foul and then another for protesting to the referee, and is given his marching orders! Braga down to nine!
101'
Goal
Kemar Roofe
Rangers
GOAL! ROOFE SCORES FOR RANGERS!!!
Roofe finally scores! Aribo's driven cross is met by Roofe at the far post and he slots it away! Have Rangers sealed their place in the semis?
101'
SUB FOR BRAGA
Al Musrati comes off for Mineiro.
99'
KENT SQUANDERS A GREAT CHANCE
Kent looks set to release a half volley on goal from the edge of the box but instead tries to dink it back into the box, but he gets it all wrong and it bounces out for a goal-kick.
97'
RANGERS PRESSURING
Kent's cross into the box is caught by Matheus.
95'
MATHEUS FOULED AGAIN
Tavernier's ball into the box is claimed by Matheus before Aribo clatters into him.
93'
BRAGA HAVE A FREE-KICK
Roofe escapes a second yellow after putting in a tough tackle. The free-kick swung in by Horta is headed clear.
E.T 1st Half
91'
BACK UNDERWAY!
Here we go then. Extra-time! The winner of this tie will meet RB Leipzig in the semi-finals.
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
EXTRA-TIME HERE WE COME
We are level at 2-2 on aggregate. Braga have done incredibly well to stay in this tie having been down to ten men since the 42nd minute.
90+5'
GOLDSON HEADS WIDE!
Kent's cross to the far post is met by Goldson but he heads wide! That's the last chance of normal time. We are heading to extra-time!
90+5'
RANGERS HAVE A CORNER
Can they make it count?