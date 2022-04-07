Europa League / Quarter-final
Red Bull Arena / 07.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atalanta/teamcenter.shtml
Atalanta
RB Leipzig - Atalanta

Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Atalanta jersey
Atalanta
3-5-2

Statistics

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

Atalanta

