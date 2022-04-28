Europa League / Semifinal
Red Bull Arena / 28.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
Advertisement
Ad

RB Leipzig - Rangers

Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Rangers
4-3-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Rangers
4-3-3

Statistics

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

Rangers

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

'I am ashamed' – Laporta after Frankfurt take over Camp Nou

15/04/2022 at 16:07

Europa League

Xavi unhappy with 'miscalculation' as 30,000 fans roar Frankfurt past Barca

15/04/2022 at 11:24

Related matches

West Ham United
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
28/04
Rangers
-
-
RB Leipzig
05/05

Follow the Europa League live Football match between RB Leipzig and Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 28 April 2022.

Catch the latest RB Leipzig and Rangers news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.