Europa League / Last 16
17.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spartak-moskva/teamcenter.shtml
Spartak Moscow
Completed
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Advertisement
Ad

Spartak Moscow - RB Leipzig Summary

Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

Resilient Galatasaray earn goalless draw at Barcelona to leave tie finely poised

13/03/2022 at 19:29

Europa League

Fine Munir strike gives Sevilla slender lead over West Ham

10/03/2022 at 20:29

Related matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
Atalanta
17/03
Galatasaray
-
-
FC Barcelona
17/03
Crvena Zvezda
-
-
Rangers
17/03
AS Monaco
-
-
SC Braga
17/03

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 17 March 2022.

Catch the latest Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.