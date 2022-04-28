Europa League / Semifinal
London Stadium / 28.04.2022
Europa League semi final live: West Ham v Eintracht Frankfurt
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL TIME
West Ham 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt.
90+3'
FRANKFURT CHANGE
Ache on.
Off
Rafael Borré
Eintracht Frankfurt
On
Ragnar Ache
Eintracht Frankfurt
90+2'
OFF THE BAR!
Bowen sees a magnificent overhead kick come crashing back off the bar. So unlucky for the home side.
90'
STOPPAGE TIME
Three minutes have been added.
88'
TIME RUNNING OUT FOR THE HAMMERS
Frankfurt are knocking the ball about with real composure. They look capable of netting a third but the Hammers are nothing if not spirited fighters and remain dangerous if they can win a set piece or two.
86'
EUROPA LEAGUE LATEST
Leipzig 1-0 Rangers
84'
82'
BOOKING!
Hinteregger is cautioned.
Yellow card
Martin Hinteregger
Eintracht Frankfurt
80'
BOOKING!
Sow goes in the referee's notebook.
Yellow card
Djibril Sow
Eintracht Frankfurt
79'
OFF THE WOODWORK!
Kamada seems set to make it three but his shot towards the far post takes a nick off a defender and comes crashing back off the far post.
78'
WEST HAM CHANCE
Benrahma once again threatens. He kills Rice's 40-yard pass in an instant but can't execute the curler from the left side of the area as he shot flies well wide.
76'
WEST HAM PRESSING
Benrahma has been lively since coming off the bench. He darts down the left and fires in a dangerous, low cross that Frankfurt just about clear inside the six-yard box.
73'
EUROPA LEAGUE LATEST
It's still Leipzig 0-0 Rangers in the other semi final.
71'
68'
WEST HAM CHANCE!
Benrahma skims the far post with a swerving shot from distance.
66'
WEST HAM CHANGE
Fornals off, Benrahma on.
Off
Manuel Lanzini
West Ham United
On
Said Benrahma
West Ham United
65'
WEST HAM CHANCE
Fornals snatches at a dropping ball and fires wide of the near post after the away side had dealt with a series of testing deliveries.
62'
FRANKFURT CHANGE
Hauge on for Lindstrom.
Off
Jesper Lindström
Eintracht Frankfurt
On
Jens Petter Hauge
Eintracht Frankfurt
60'
VIDEO: FRANKFURT RESTORE THEIR ADVANTAGE
Kamada's nets one of the easiest goals of his career.